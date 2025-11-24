Indian PM Modi pays tribute to Dharmendra: 'End of an era'

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Bollywood legend Dharmendra, describing his passing as “the end of an era” in Indian cinema.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," News.Az reports.

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89.

The actor, who was recovering at home after a serious health scare earlier this month, died on Monday morning at his residence in Juhu. He was cremated later the same day at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of his family.

The veteran actor is survived by his two wives - Prakash Kaur and actor Hema Malini, along with 6 children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Hema Malini.

