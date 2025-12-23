Modi pays tribute to ex-PM Charan Singh on birth anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Monday to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, remembering his lifelong commitment to farmers and marginalized communities.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Modi highlighted Charan Singh’s enduring contributions to agriculture and social justice, describing him as a leader whose legacy continues to shape India’s development, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“He dedicated his life to the welfare of the deprived sections of society, as well as to the progress of agriculture and the prosperity of farmers. A grateful nation can never forget his contributions to nation-building,” the prime minister said.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, often regarded as a champion of India’s farming community, served as prime minister in 1979 and played a key role in shaping agricultural and rural policies. His emphasis on empowering farmers and strengthening rural India earned him lasting recognition, including the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Modi’s tribute comes as the country marks the birth anniversary of the former leader, reflecting his continued relevance in India’s political and social discourse.

