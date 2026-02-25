Yandex metrika counter

Modi visits Israel amid US-Iran tensions

Photo: Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on February 25 for a two-day visit aimed at deepening ties with Israel amid rising concerns over potential conflict between the United States and Iran.

Modi, who became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel in 2017, is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a long-standing personal friend, to discuss artificial intelligence, defence cooperation, and expanding bilateral partnerships. He is also scheduled to address the Knesset and lay a wreath at Yad Vashem, Israel’s official Holocaust memorial, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The visit coincides with a U.S. military buildup near Iran, including an aircraft carrier deployed to the Mediterranean, raising fears of escalation. Analysts note India seeks stability in the region and is likely to advocate against conflict while exploring defence procurement from Israel.

Netanyahu described India as part of a potential “axis” of nations aligned in countering regional threats, though New Delhi remains cautious about formal alliances due to its long-standing non-alignment policy.

The trip highlights India’s growing strategic engagement with Israel while balancing regional tensions and its traditional diplomatic posture.

 
 
 

