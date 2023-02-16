Modular houses sent by Azerbaijan will be assembled in quake-affected zone in Türkiye: Ambassador

Work is underway in Türkiye to assemble modular houses sent from Azerbaijan to help earthquake victims in one of the regions affected by the natural disaster, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"Those houses will be assembled in one region and used as a temporary shelter. Since the first day of the tragedy, Azerbaijan has conducted continuing work and sent 15 trucks to Türkiye. The humanitarian aid currently being sent by rail reflects the sincerity of Azerbaijan and its 10-million population. Türkiye will not forget that the Azerbaijani people were by its side during such difficult days," he added.

Twenty-five containers of humanitarian aid were sent from Azerbaijan’s Bilajari railway station to quake-struck Türkiye on Thursday.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov and Turkish Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagci attended a see-off ceremony

The humanitarian aid will be delivered via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line to people affected by strong earthquakes in ten provinces of the fraternal country.

The sent aid mainly consists of medicines, heaters, and generators, and will arrive in Türkiye within three days.

