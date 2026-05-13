France confines more than 1,700 on cruise ship after suspected Norovirus death

The vessel, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, arrived in Bordeaux after a route that included stops in the Shetland Islands, Belfast, Liverpool and Brest. The majority of the 1,233 passengers on board are reported to be from Britain or Ireland, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Health officials said around 50 people have shown symptoms consistent with norovirus, a highly contagious form of gastroenteritis that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

The confinement measures were introduced after the death of the elderly passenger, while authorities investigate the suspected outbreak onboard the ship.

The vessel was scheduled to continue its journey to Spain following its stop in France.