Mohammed Hayef Al-Mutairi: Kuwait and Azerbaijan enjoy good partnership in educational and health domains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) has hosted a meeting with a delegation of the National Assembly of the State of Kuwait led by head of the Kuwait-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary friendship group Mohammed Hayef Al-Mutairi.

Congratulating the guests on their victory in the parliamentary elections held in Kuwait, head of the Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with Kuwait Vahid Ahmadov wished them success in their activities. Speaking about the development of relations between the two countries, Ahmadov said that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of relations with Arab countries, including Kuwait.

Vahid Ahmadov hailed the continuous development of relations between the two countries in various domains, expressing confidence that the current visit would contribute to further expanding interparliamentary relations.

Members of the Working Group for the Azerbaijani-Kuwaiti Interparliamentary Relations including Hijran Huseynova, Eldar Guliyev, Ali Masimli and Jeyhun Mammadov also shared their opinions on the history and prospects for relations between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, head of the Kuwait-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Mohammed Hayef Al-Mutairi highlighted that Kuwait and Azerbaijan enjoy good partnership encompassing many domains, including education and health, and added that there are ample opportunities for expanding this cooperation.

The parties also exchanged views over numerous issues, including development of interparliamentary relations, further strengthening of cooperation in economical, tourism, agricultural and other realms, as well as ongoing restoration and construction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the Islamic solidarity and other topics.

News.Az