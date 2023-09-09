Moldova condemns so-called “elections” held by Armenian separatists in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova has issued a statement condemning the so-called “presidential elections” held by Armenian separatists in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The statement says: “The Republic of Moldova does not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" held today, September 9th, in the Karabakh region, as they contradict the fundamental norms and principles of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration reaffirms the strong support of the Republic of Moldova for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.”

News.Az