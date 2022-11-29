Moldova doesn’t plan to exit CIS as it seeks integration with Europe - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldova has no plans to leave the Commonwealth of Independent States as membership in the organization doesn’t run counter to the country’s course toward integrating with the European Union, the country’s Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister Nicu Popescu said in an interview published on Tuesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Moldova has suspended its participation in CIS meetings and doesn’t participate in regular meetings. Other things are also happening, which help the Republic of Moldova send a clear message about its utter disagreement with the trends that are being observed in this space. Integration with and accession to the European Union remains our absolute priority, which underlies our entire foreign policy," he said in the interview published by the NordNews.md portal.

News.Az