Moldova president cautions against 'unprecedented' Russian election meddling

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday accused Russia of orchestrating an "unprecedented" campaign to interfere in the country's September parliamentary election, warning of a large-scale effort involving illegal financing, cyberattacks, and disinformation.

“The Russian Federation wants to control the Republic of Moldova from autumn onwards,” Sandu said at a press conference in the capital Chișinău. She called the plan a “direct threat to our state security, the country’s sovereignty, and the European future of Moldova,” and urged citizens and institutions to remain vigilant, News.Az reports citing Politico.

Authorities have identified at least 10 main tools of interference in the electoral process, including the use of an estimated €100 million in cryptocurrencies along with deepfakes, paid protests, and Kremlin-affiliated clergy to manipulate public opinion.

2024 report by Moldova’s intelligence service flagged similar tactics during last year’s presidential vote and EU membership referendum. Investigators said fugitive Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor helped launder funds intended for vote-buying through a network of banks.

On Tuesday, four pro-Russian parties in Moldova announced plans to form a bloc to contest the election and challenge the government, which is committed to seeking EU membership by 2030 amid Russia’s war on neighboring Ukraine. In last October’s referendum, 50.3 percent of voters backed pursuing EU accession part of a campaign championed by Sandu’s administration.

Moldova’s parliamentary election will be held on Sept. 28, and polls currently show Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity leading with 27 percent support.


