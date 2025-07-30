Moldova president cautions against 'unprecedented' Russian election meddling

“The Russian Federation wants to control the Republic of Moldova from autumn onwards,” Sandu said at a press conference in the capital Chișinău. She called the plan a “direct threat to our state security, the country’s sovereignty, and the European future of Moldova,” and urged citizens and institutions to remain vigilant, News.Az reports citing Politico.

Authorities have identified at least 10 main tools of interference in the electoral process, including the use of an estimated €100 million in cryptocurrencies along with deepfakes, paid protests, and Kremlin-affiliated clergy to manipulate public opinion.