Moldova's runoff voter turnout exceeds that of the first round, reports CEC

Voter turnout in the second round of Moldova’s presidential election has reached 51.7% two and a half hours before polls close, surpassing the results of the first round’s turnout on October 20, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), News.Az reports.

Following the results of the October 20 vote, incumbent President Maia Sandu, who received 42.49% of the votes, and former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, who garnered 25.95%, advanced to the second round of the election.

