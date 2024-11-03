Yandex metrika counter

Moldova's runoff voter turnout exceeds that of the first round, reports CEC

  • World
  • Share
Moldova's runoff voter turnout exceeds that of the first round, reports CEC

Voter turnout in the second round of Moldova’s presidential election has reached 51.7% two and a half hours before polls close, surpassing the results of the first round’s turnout on October 20, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), News.Az reports.

Following the results of the October 20 vote, incumbent President Maia Sandu, who received 42.49% of the votes, and former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, who garnered 25.95%, advanced to the second round of the election.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      