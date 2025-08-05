Moldovan court jails pro-Kremlin Gagauzia leader in election fraud case -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Moldovan court has sentenced Evgenia Gutul, the pro-Kremlin leader of the autonomous Gagauzia region, to seven years in prison for illegally channeling funds from Russia to finance the now-banned pro-Russian Shor party.

Gutul, who has publicly opposed Moldova’s pro-European government and held meetings with Russian officials, denies the charges. She is also under EU and U.S. sanctions for allegedly trying to destabilize Moldova, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prosecutors accused her of funneling undeclared Russian funds into the Shor party between 2019 and 2022. They had sought a nine-year sentence.

The Kremlin condemned the verdict, calling it politically motivated. Outside the court in Chisinau, over 100 supporters protested, chanting “Shame” and demanding her release.

Gutul can appeal the sentence.

News.Az