Moldovan President awards “Order of Honor” to Azerbaijani ambassador

President of Moldova Maia Sandu has awarded the “Order of Honor" to the outgoing Azerbaijani Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov.

During the meeting between the Moldovan President and the ambassador, Maia Sandu thanked Gudsi Osmanov for his dedicated efforts to strengthen the ties between Chisinau and Baku and promote fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

The diplomat received the “Order of Honor" in recognition of his unwavering support for the Republic of Moldova during challenging times.

President Sandu highlighted the potential for advancing relations across various domains, and emphasized the importance of bolstering economic cooperation between the two countries.

Maia Sandu also commended the opening of direct flights between Baku and Chisinau by Azerbaijan Airlines on September 15.

News.Az