Molotovs, dead chickens sent to Indonesia critics

Human rights groups in Indonesia say government critics have been targeted with intimidation tactics, including the delivery of Molotov cocktails and dead chickens, in what activists describe as a growing pattern of harassment.

According to rights organisations, the incidents are aimed at silencing dissent and creating fear among journalists, academics and civil society figures who openly criticise government policies, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The groups have urged authorities to investigate the threats and ensure the safety of those targeted, warning that such acts pose serious risks to freedom of expression and democratic space in the country.

