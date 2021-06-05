Moment vehicle carrying Azerbaijani journalists hit mine in Kalbajar (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As earlier reported, on June 24, a vehicle carrying members of a film crew hit an anti-tank landmine on the road in Susuzlug village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district. As a result of the explosion, two members of the film crew, cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) Siraj Abishov and correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, as well as representative of the district executive power Arif Aliyev were killed and four people were injured.

A video that emerged shows the moment the vehicle hit a landmine in Kalbajar.

News.Az presents the video.

