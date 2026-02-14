Mongolia exports over 85,000 tonnes of meat, meat products in 2025

Mongolia exports over 85,000 tonnes of meat, meat products in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mongolia exported 85,400 tonnes of meat and meat products worth 343.9 million U.S. dollars in 2025, the country's Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry said on Saturday.

The majority of the meat and meat products were exported to China, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES China to lift tariffs for most of Africa starting in May

China urges cooperation with US, warns over Taiwan tensions

Iran, China, Russia continue nuclear coordination

ByteDance launches Doubao 2.0 as China competition intensifies

The Mongolian government is working to diversify its economy, which is heavily reliant on the mining industry, and to increase the supply of meat and meat products on the global market.

By the end of December 2025, about 67 Mongolian meat processing companies had obtained special export licenses.

According to the National Statistics Office, Mongolia had 58.1 million head of livestock at the end of 2025.

News.Az