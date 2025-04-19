Mongolia's combed cashmere exports decrease by 55 pct in Q1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mongolia has exported 72.3 tons of combed cashmere worth 8.5 million U.S. dollars in the first quarter of this year, official data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration showed on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The figure decreased by 55 percent compared with the same period of 2024, the data said.

Under the national campaign "White Gold," initiated by President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and implemented by the Mongolian government, a total of 198 billion tugriks (57.5 million U.S. dollars) are planned to be invested to increase the capacity of cashmere processing plants in the country.

As a result, by 2028, it is planned to increase the primary processing of cashmere in the domestic market to 100 percent, and the deep processing of cashmere to 40 percent.

According to the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia, the country's cashmere export revenues are forecasted to reach approximately 700 million U.S. dollars.

Currently, there are about 50 enterprises operating in Mongolia with an installed capacity to process 119,000 tons of combed cashmere.

News.Az