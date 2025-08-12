Monica Seles reveals myasthenia gravis diagnosis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles has disclosed she was diagnosed three years ago with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disease causing muscle weakness. Speaking ahead of the Aug. 24 start of the U.S. Open, the 51-year-old nine-time Grand Slam champion said she hopes to raise awareness of the condition through a partnership with immunology company argenx.

Seles first noticed symptoms such as double vision and arm weakness while playing casually. “It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot,” she said, describing the diagnosis as another “hard reset” in a life already marked by major challenges, including emigrating to the U.S. at 13, her rapid rise to stardom, and returning to tennis after a 1993 stabbing.

Myasthenia gravis, according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, can affect people of any age, though it is most common in young adult women and older men.

News.Az