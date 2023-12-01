Montenegrin FM: We are interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Filip Ivanović on the sidelines of the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council, News.az reports.

The meeting revolved around the prospects for cooperation between the two countries, as well as the regional security issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that over the past 15 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, the two countries have developed ties based on friendship and cooperation.

Highlighting the potential for further development of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including economic, trade, energy security, transport, investments, tourism, education and humanitarian ones, the sides stressed the importance of using the mechanism of political consultations for the discussion of the prospects for development of relations in these fields, as well as the expansion of the legal framework.

The Montenegrin FM expressed his country’s interest in using the existing potential for further development of relations with Azerbaijan, and stressed the need to continue the mutual dialogue in this regard.

The two also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az