More supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass through Azerbaijan's Lachin road

Conditions for the movement of supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan following the trilateral statement of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the 2020 second Karabakh war] were again created on the Khankandi-Lachin road passing through Shusha, News.az reports.


