More than 16 million Russians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — Golikova

More than 16 million people in Russia have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection and more than 20 million have had the first shot of the vaccine, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"As of today a total of 20.7 million have been vaccinated with the first component, and 16.7 of them have had both shots," Golikova said at President Vladimir Putin's conference with government members on Wednesday.

Mass vaccination of the adult population over 18 years of age began in Russia's regions on January 18. Russians can get any of the three registered vaccines — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, or CoviVac free of charge. The fourth vaccine, Sputnik Light, is not available for wide use yet.

