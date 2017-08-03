More than 300,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in last six months
"A total of 306,644 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in the last six months of 2017,” according to Turkey`s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, AzerTag reports.
The ministry said the majority of foreign tourists coming to Turkey are Azerbaijanis.
“This June alone 63,223 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey. This is a 23 per cent growth," the ministry said.
