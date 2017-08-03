Yandex metrika counter

More than 300,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in last six months

"A total of 306,644 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in the last six months of 2017,” according to Turkey`s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, AzerTag reports.

The ministry said the majority of foreign tourists coming to Turkey are Azerbaijanis.

“This June alone 63,223 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey. This is a 23 per cent growth," the ministry said.

