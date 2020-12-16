More Turkish sappers arrive in Azerbaijan to clear liberated territories (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of 136 Turkish sappers arrived in Azerbaijan, according to the information posted on the official page of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on Twitter.

"The personnel of a special unit for the search and disposal of mines of the Turkish ground forces, numbering 136 people, was sent to Azerbaijan, began to de-mine the territories in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, liberated from the occupation by the heroic Azerbaijani troops," the statement said.

News.Az