Moroccan envoy says prospects present for co-op with SOCAR

There are broad prospects for cooperation with the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR on the project to construct a gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco, said Mohamed Adil Ambarch, Moroccan ambassador to Azerbaijan.

He was addressing a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev Feb. 8.

Natig Aliyev expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to share experience with Morocco by taking part in the development of the country’s energy sector, according to Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry, Trend reports.

The envoy, in turn, noted that the development of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan is one of Morocco’s main objectives.

The Azerbaijani minister, for his part, said it is important to prepare and adopt a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation between the two countries and noted the significance of holding joint events.

