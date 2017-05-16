Moroccan newspaper highlights 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Moroccan Al-Islah and at-Tanmiya newspaper has published an article highlighting the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue recently held in Baku.

The articles say that the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on the theme "Advancing Intercultural Dialogue: New Avenues for Human Security, Peace and Sustainable Development" was organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe, AzerTag reports.

The article draws readers' attention to the fact that the forum brought together more than 800 foreign delegates, including high-ranking state and government officials, heads of international organizations, parliamentary leaders, renowned scholars, ambassadors and public figures.

The articles also highlight Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva's participation in the opening ceremony of the Forum.

News.Az

