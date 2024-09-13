Morocco detects first mpox case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morocco has confirmed its first mpox case, identified in a man from Marrakech, the country’s health ministry announced.

Details about the case remain limited, including the specific variant of the viral infection involved.The ministry has reported that the patient's condition is stable and that his contacts are showing no symptoms.The World Health Organization recently declared the outbreak of mpox, particularly with the new variant, a public health emergency of international concern.

News.Az