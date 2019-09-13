Morocco to host upcoming General Assembly of World Tourism Organization in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morocco was chosen on Thursday in St Petersburg to host the 24th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization in 2021, AzerTag reports citing MAP.

Morocco was elected after a vote of the 107 delegations participating in the 23rd UNWTO General Assembly with 76 votes, against 15 for the Philippines, 13 for Kenya and 4 abstentions.

Following this election, minister of Tourism, Mohamed Sajid, told MAP that this vote represents another distinction as to Morocco's status as a leader in world tourism.

"This victory is that of Morocco and the strategy outlined by HM King Mohammed VI to achieve sustainable and inclusive development in all areas. It also demonstrates the Kingdom's privileged position in the field of tourism, thanks in particular to its development and stability," the minister added.

He noted that the vote also represents a victory for the African continent, thanking the countries that had supported the Kingdom's bid.

News.Az

