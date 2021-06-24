Moscow continues to help Baku, Armenia to build mutual confidence – Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia, together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, continues to help Azerbaijan and Armenia strengthen mutual confidence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security, according to Russian media.

Lavrov stressed that Russia played a key role in stopping the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Moscow has also done a lot to create the conditions for the restoration of peaceful life in the South Caucasus. Together with other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, we continue to help the sides build confidence between each other and implement the humanitarian projects,” the minister added.

