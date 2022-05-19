Moscow expresses willingness to resume talks with Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is ready to return to the negotiating table with Kyiv, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The diplomat noted that Russia will respond positively if Ukraine expresses willingness to return to the negotiating table.

Rudenko said the negotiation process was not interrupted by Russia.

“The negotiation process was not interrupted by us. It was put on pause by our Ukrainian partners. As soon as they express their willingness to return to the negotiating table, we will respond positively,” he added.

