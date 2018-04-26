Moscow hopes for resumption of talks on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia hopes that the domestic situation in Armenia will stabilize and the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will resume the negotiation process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday, APA’s Moscow correspondent reports.

Asked what concrete changes in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict there can be in the context of the latest incidents, the Russian foreign ministry spokesman gave the following answer.

“Russia will continue to fulfill its commitments concerning settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We sincerely hope that the situation in Armenia will stabilize and the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will return to the negotiation process. There should be no escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Otherwise it will only lead to further aggravation of the situation. But the only way out should be through peace and negotiations.”

News.Az

News.Az