Moscow hosts another round of Azerbaijan-Russia political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia held another round of political consultations in Moscow on July 23.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Russian side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.The discussions covered a broad range of topics, including the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral relations, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.Both sides expressed satisfaction with the high-level political dialogue, which is founded on mutual trust and underpins the allied relationship between the two nations.The consultations also addressed the expansion of cooperation in trade, economics, culture, and humanitarian efforts, as well as joint projects within international and regional organizations.On the same day, Samir Sharifov met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko to discuss international and regional security and collaboration within regional frameworks.Additionally, Sharifov had a meeting with Mikhail Petrakov, the Special Representative of the Russian President and Head of the Russian delegation at the Caspian Sea negotiations. Their discussion focused on the current state and progress of cooperation concerning Caspian Sea issues.

News.Az