Moscow Metro disrupted after smoke incident - VIDEO

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Train service on part of Moscow’s Red Line was temporarily suspended after smoke was reported on the line.

Train movement was stopped between the stations Sokolniki and Park Kultury following a technical malfunction involving one of the train sets, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Metro.

Officials said the affected train has been removed for servicing by the manufacturer, and preliminary reports indicate that no passengers were injured during the incident.

The Moscow transport department stated that the disruption was caused by a technical fault in one of the trains operating on the line.

Emergency services were also seen near Krasnye Vorota station, where reports of smoke prompted a temporary evacuation of passengers. Eyewitness accounts suggested that nearby stations, including Komsomolskaya, were also briefly evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities stressed that passenger safety was not compromised and that metro staff assisted commuters in safely exiting the stopped train and reaching stations.

Service disruptions were reported across several central stations as inspections and safety checks were carried out.

#BREAKING: Heavy smoke engulfed #Moscow’s Krasnye Vorota #metro station, prompting an suspension of #train operations.



Passengers were evacuated into the tunnel amid the emergency response, with early reports pointing to a possible fire from a loose cable. pic.twitter.com/kdMTV8pK8J — News.Az (@news_az) April 21, 2026

News.Az