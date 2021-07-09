Moscow reiterates readiness to contribute to establishing peaceful life in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is ready to contribute to establishing peaceful life in Karabakh, strengthening confidence between Yerevan and Baku, as well as eliminating mutual irritation factors, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Friday.

Zakharova noted that the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent remains relatively stable.

“Individual incidents are promptly resolved in cooperation with Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues. Provocative actions against the Russian peacekeepers haven’t been recorded,” she said.

The spokesperson said the situation in certain areas on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is due to lack of international legal registration of the border there.

“The general background, of course, exacerbates the lack of mutual trust of the parties. As a sustainable and long-term solution to this problem, we see the earliest possible start of work on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia with its subsequent demarcation.”

“We are ready to provide the necessary advisory assistance, and contacts are ongoing through the foreign policy and defense ministries, as well as border services, especially, in order to de-escalate the tension,” Zakharova added.

News.Az