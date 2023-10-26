Moscow reiterates readiness to host meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs
Moscow is still ready to host a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, with the possibility of a full-fledged trilateral summit if Yerevan demonstrates political commitment, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.
“The mistake of Yerevan's betting on Western mediation in Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization and attempts to scuttle the implementation of a set of trilateral agreements is becoming more and more obvious,” Zakharova noted.