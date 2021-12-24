Moscow says all participants of "3+3" format interested in continuing joint work

+ ↺ − 16 px

All participants of the "3+3" cooperation platform [between Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Iran and Armenia] are highly interested in continuing joint work and establishing practical interaction, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Friday.

She noted that the place and content of the next meeting will be agreed upon via the foreign ministries on the basis of the consensus of all participants.

“We proceed from the fact that first of all it’s important to focus on issues of common interest, including the development of trade, economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian ties, the fight against common threats and challenges, and all these directions serve to increase confidence and strengthen stability in the region," Zakharova added.

On December 10, the first meeting of the "3+3" platform, dedicated to the issues of ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus, was held in Moscow.

News.Az