Moscow says Ankara can play very constructive, useful role in Baku-Yerevan normalization

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is convinced that Ankara can play a very constructive and useful role in the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Moscow, Lavrov said Russia stands for intensifying cooperation with Türkiye, including in the Caucasus, News.Az reports.

“We are interested in contributing to the normalisation of relations between Türkiye and Armenia, as well as in the implementation of all the agreements that have been reached among the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia since November 2022, including on restoration of transportation routes, communications, as well as in relation to post-conflict restoration. We are convinced that Türkiye can play a very constructive and useful role in these efforts,” he added.

