Moscow says date for next round of Russia-US talks yet to be set

There is currently no confirmed date for the next round of talks between Russia and the United States concerning ongoing issues in their bilateral relationship, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the timing of these discussions will be announced at a later date, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Earlier, Russia’s ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev revealed that Russia and the US had tentatively agreed to shift consultations aimed at resolving diplomatic irritants from Istanbul to their respective capitals. He noted that a subsequent meeting in Moscow is planned in the near future.

Commenting on Darchiev's remarks, Zakharova explained, "As soon as the date and logistics are finalized - since there are indeed numerous issues - we will certainly share the details with you."

Darchiev also emphasized that meaningful progress in strategic stability cooperation hinges on the normalization of bilateral relations. He stressed that the United States must recognize the principle of indivisible security and acknowledge the interconnectedness of strategic offensive and defensive arms, which are essential for advancing mutual trust.

