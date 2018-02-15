Moscow says hopes for Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia pays close attention to settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a

"We hope the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be resolved and we pay close attention to this process. The main thing is that we are actively participating in the work on implementation of all that was outlined by the sides," she said, according to Trend.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az