+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive Russian overnight missile and drone barrage has devastated the Ukrainian capital, leaving six people dead and 66 others injured, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The assault was part of a staggering, highly coordinated wave of attacks across the country on the morning of June 2, during which Russia launched 73 missiles and 656 attack drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack included eight Zircon hypersonic missiles—marking a record number of those advanced weapons fired simultaneously since the full-scale invasion began. While previous massive strikes primarily targeted Kyiv, this latest offensive hit multiple regions at once, including Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Kyiv, emergency crews and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working furiously through the debris. The victims include three children aged 3, 11, and 17. Roughly 40 people were rushed to local hospitals, while more than a dozen others received immediate medical attention at the scene or through outpatient clinics. In a dramatic overnight rescue, first responders managed to pull a resident to safety who had been trapped inside his crumbling apartment block.

The strikes inflicted severe damage on the city's civil infrastructure, specifically knocking out power grids in the Sviatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Two energy sector workers were among those wounded in the line of duty. While emergency power crews have successfully restored electricity to 110,000 households, an estimated 30,000 families remain without power as technicians race to repair shattered transmission lines.

News.Az