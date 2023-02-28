Moscow says ready to contribute to achieving peace treaty between Baku, Yerevan

Moscow is ready to contribute to the conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is paying a visit to Azerbaijan, said on Tuesday.

Lavrov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Russia also considers cooperation in the '3+3' format.

News.Az