Moscow says ready to contribute to achieving peace treaty between Baku, Yerevan

Moscow is ready to contribute to the conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is paying a visit to Azerbaijan, said on Tuesday.

Lavrov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Russia also considers cooperation in the '3+3' format.


