Moscow to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia-Armenia working group

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of a trilateral working group chaired by deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia - Shahin Mustafayev, Mher Grigoryan and Alexey Overchuk is planned to be held in Moscow today, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, border and customs procedures between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be discussed.

In January 2021, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries that would focus on establishing transport and economic links in Karabakh, following the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020.

The last meeting of the working group was held on December 6, 2022.

News.Az