Moscow under fire: Drone hits luxury tower near Kremlin

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A reported drone attack struck a high-rise residential building in Moscow overnight, damaging a luxury tower located close to the city center, according to Russian officials and local reports.



Images and videos circulating on social media appeared to show a drone flying low over the, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent

The site lies around seven kilometers from the Kremlin and near Red Square, placing the incident deep within Moscow’s central urban area.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed the attack, saying no casualties were reported. He later added that additional drones heading toward the city had been intercepted by air defenses.

The incident is among the deepest reported strikes into central Moscow in recent months, as drone attacks linked to the ongoing conflict have increasingly targeted locations inside Russia.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the reported strike, and the extent of the damage has not been independently verified.

The reported attack comes days before Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9, a major national event traditionally held in Red Square.

News.Az