Moscow urges Georgia to sign non-use-of-force deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has once again urged Tbilisi to sign a legally binding agreement pledging not to use force against Georgia’s Russian-backed separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The appeal followed a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry after the 65th round of Geneva discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The talks, held on 11–12 November, brought together representatives from Georgia, Russia, the United States, the European Union, and the two separatist regions.

“The Russian side emphasised the importance of promptly developing concrete measures to achieve the main objective of the discussions – ensuring lasting security for Abkhazia and South Ossetia through the adoption of a legally binding agreement on the non-use of force between Georgia and these two republics,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to Moscow, the need for such an agreement has grown “against the backdrop of external calls inciting Georgia to reclaim its breakaway regions by military means,” as well as “open plans by NATO to ‘integrate’ this country.”

Russia has long pushed for the signing of this agreement, insisting that it should coincide with the delimitation of Georgia’s borders with the separatist territories. The issue remains one of the main obstacles in the Geneva International Discussions, launched after the 2008 war to seek a peaceful resolution with the participation of Georgia, Russia, the separatist regions, and representatives of the EU, UN, and OSCE.

In August, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze ruled out signing such a deal, saying it was unnecessary since Georgia already maintains that peaceful resolution is “the only path to restoring the country’s territorial integrity.”

Tbilisi also accuses Russia of failing to meet its obligations under the August 2008 ceasefire agreement. Moscow had pledged to withdraw its troops from Georgian territory, allow international observers into Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and ensure the safe return of refugees — none of which have been fulfilled.

According to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry, during the latest round of talks, the Georgian delegation “sharply raised the issue of the dire security and human rights situation in the occupied territories.”

Tbilisi voiced concern over the illegal operation of Sukhumi Airport and the launch of air, rail, and maritime passenger services between Russia and Abkhazia.

As in previous rounds, representatives from Russia and the separatist administrations walked out in protest when the issue of refugee returns was raised.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, claimed that Georgia’s annual UN General Assembly resolution on the return of refugees “hinders dialogue,” describing it as “overly politicised” and “disregarding geopolitical realities.”

Moscow also called for relocating the Geneva discussions to “a genuinely neutral and acceptable venue for all participants,” arguing that Switzerland had lost its neutrality after joining anti-Russian sanctions.

Despite the disagreements, the parties agreed to hold the next round of discussions in March 2026.

News.Az