Moscow welcomes Baku-Yerevan talks in Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow welcomes the recent ministerial talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty, describing it as another step towards achieving lasting peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Zakharova emphasized the importance of contacts in Kazakhstan in line with trilateral agreements.“We support Kazakhstan’s efforts in this direction, and if necessary, we are ready to provide all possible assistance to our partners. It is important that contacts in Almaty are in line with the set of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” she added.On 10-11, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty.Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reported that the ministers welcomed the progress on delimitation and agreements reached in this regard. The ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.The parties also agreed to continue negotiations on the open issues where differences still exist.

News.Az