Moscow will continue to strengthen relations with Baku, Yerevan: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow remains dedicated to fostering peace, stability, and security in the Caucasus, continuing to strengthen ties with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

He emphasized that the South Caucasus is a region of great importance to Russia, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "We want the Caucasus to experience peace, stability, predictability, and an environment of mutual trust and security. We have strong relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we value these ties. We are committed to doing everything in our power to further develop these relations," the spokesman said.Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently held contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Peskov said that "there were no contacts in those [past] days."

News.Az