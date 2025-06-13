Mossad airs video of extraordinary covert action from inside Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mossad spy agency reveals rare footage showing its actions against Iranian air defenses and ballistic missile launchers in Iran this morning, including a video appearing to show two covert agents launching missiles from inside the country, News.Az reports citing Times of Israel.

According to an Israeli official, the Mossad built a secret explosive drone base inside Iran for this morning’s operation. The drones were used to strike ballistic missile launchers at a base near Tehran, preventing Iran from firing projectiles at Israel as this morning’s strikes began. Additionally, vehicles carrying weapons systems were smuggled into Iran. These systems took out Iran’s air defenses and gave Israeli planes air supremacy and freedom of action over Iran. A third covert effort involved Mossad commandos deploying precision missiles near anti-aircraft sites in central Iran.

