Most Russian tourists choose to visit Baku for their summer vacations

Analytical agency Turstat has published the rating of CIS cities that are popular for summer traveling among Russian tourists.

Turstat reports that the rating is based on the analysis of the popularity of tourist trips in the summer of 2018, abc.az reports.

"Baku became the leader of the rating, while Minsk (Belarus) and Almaty (Kazakhstan) hold in 2nd and 3rd places respectively. Top 10 of CIS cities enjoying popularity among the Russian tourists in the summer of 2018, also includes Astana, Bishkek, Yerevan, Tashkent, Chisinau, Dushanbe and Ashgabat," Turstat informed.

According to the agency, tourists come to the cities of the CIS in the summer for an average of two days and then relax in the resorts.

On average, the rest in the cities and resorts of the CIS countries will cost from $50 to $100 a day for accommodation and food for Russians.

"The most inexpensive summer tours on the CIS area are Chisinau and Bishkek, while Baku and Astana are leading for weekend and shopping tours," Turstat reported.

