Mozambique inaugurates new parliament amidst opposition protests and boycotts

Mozambique has sworn in its new parliament, but the streets of the capital remained largely deserted after the opposition leader called for a strike to protest the outcome of the highly disputed elections, News.az reports citing Al Jazeera .

Two smaller opposition parties boycotted the opening ceremony on Monday as they refused to accept the outcome of the October election, while the incoming president, Daniel Chapo, called for calm and unity after months of deadly unrest.Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who is popular with Mozambique’s marginalised youth, claims the results were rigged in favour of Chapo’s Frelimo party, which has been in power for 50 years.He urged his supporters at the weekend to “demonstrate our refusal” of the official election result with a national strike from Monday to Wednesday when Chapo is due to be sworn in as president.Military police surrounded the parliament building and police blocked the main roads to the area during the inauguration ceremony.The city centre, usually busy on a Monday morning, was deserted with most shops closed and protesters manning barricades in certain areas, the AFP news agency reported.

