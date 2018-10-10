MP: Azerbaijan one of authoritative, reliable members of world community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has become one of the most authoritative and reliable members of the world community, Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev told Trend on Oct. 10.

Feyziyev was commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of social and economic development in the first nine months of 2018 and the further tasks.

He added that Azerbaijan has been recently able to greatly strengthen its positions on the international arena.

"Over the past nine months, the president made 12 visits abroad,” Feyziyev said. “The heads of 15 countries and governments arrived in Azerbaijan. Of course, during these visits, a big number of documents were signed. Important agreements on the development of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan with countries and international organizations were reached."

“Important advances were made in Azerbaijan’s relations with the EU and NATO,” he said. “In the summer 2018, a document titled "Partnership Priorities” was signed with the EU. Of course, this is an important document that reflects the priorities of cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.”

He said that the strengthening of the position of Azerbaijan on the international arena is also associated with an active position as a member of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Feyziev stressed that another achievement in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is significant progress in relations with Muslim countries.

"Azerbaijan has great prestige throughout the Muslim world,” he said. “This is connected with the fact that Azerbaijan makes an important contribution to the unity and solidarity in the Muslim world. 2017 was declared the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan and the country also hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games. Of course, Azerbaijan’s work is appreciated in the Islamic world.”

