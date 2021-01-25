MP: For the first time, Azerbaijan to attend PACE session as a country that has restored its territorial integrity

MP: For the first time, Azerbaijan to attend PACE session as a country that has restored its territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The philosophy of Azerbaijan's participation and membership in the Council of Europe has changed, Samad Seyidov, MP, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), told News.Az.

Azerbaijani MPs are due to take part in the PACE winter session scheduled for January 24-29.

Seyidov stressed that for the first time, Azerbaijan will attend the PACE session as a country that has restored its territorial integrity.

“This is a historic event. Now we will talk about the restoration of our territories and the return of IDPs to their native lands. We are, of course, ready to discuss topics and issues relating to other participating countries. But at the same time, we are always ready for all provocations the Armenian side may resort to. Even now, they tried to hold anti-Azerbaijani discussions, but they failed. We are ready to respond to any slander campaigns against Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az