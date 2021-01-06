MP Samad Seyidov on Armenian provocations: I am not surprised that Armenian politicians continue to be so narrow-minded

If there was a prospect of confidence in Yerevan and constructive behavior of the military-political leadership, there would be no war in Karabakh, Samad Seyidov, the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations and Interparliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

MP shared his thoughts with our journalist regarding the latest provocations of Armenia, in particular the illegal visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian to Karabakh.

He stressed that so far Yerevan's statements and actions have always contradicted each other, and words about readiness to negotiate are just a forced measure for Yerevan, after Azerbaijan's victory in the war.

"All these are of course provocations from Yerevan's side. Including the visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister to Karabakh. Once again they have to understand the seriousness of the situation. They have relaxed. If they continue such provocations, it will be a complete and irrevocable defeat of Armenia itself."

The parliamentarian also urged the authorities in Yerevan to jointly mull over the prospects of normalizing relations with their neighbor, instead of thinking up yet another provocation: "I am not surprised that Armenian politicians continue to remain so narrow-minded, living in the past and resorting to the same provocations. They should understand that the situation is different and Azerbaijan is different."

